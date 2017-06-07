Man strangles his eight months pregnant wife in Plateau

According to Family sources, the accused who is a staff of the National Industrial Court, Jos and his 33 year old wife who is a teacher, have been having issues after she found out he was having sex with their maid, Nora.
In May 2016, the deceased caught her husband in bed with Nora and afterwards sent her out of their home. Two months later, Nora, came back claiming that she was pregnant for Dashit. On the day the deceased died, she was on the farm with her husband. There they had an argument and he strangled her. He called his brother and claimed his wife had slumped and would need medical attention.
They rushed her to the Air Force Military Hospital in Jos where doctors tried to remove her baby but sadly, she died alongside the male child in her. Doctors in the hospital called in the police after finding marks on the neck of the deceased. Dashit was arrested by officers of the Anglo Police station in Jos where he confessed to strangling his wife.
