Man shares before and after photos of himself - his before looks better though....lol

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Na tura abi topgel he take dey bleach kwa...he better returned back to before nna
E don smoke ganja scatter brain. Lol
bleachers
Skin bleachers re illiterates, to me...
Lmao... Linda you de look for trouble o
Like seriously? Is this an achievement??? It's well. tThe only change I could see here (apart from the bleaching skin) is your slippers......
Him don dey smoke weed na.. say no to drugs
FINDING IT DIFFICULT TO HAVE PEACE OF MIND? READ THIS
Guy na bleach u bleach na,dats y.though e fit u but black is beautiful
The now pix looks like those bini agbero who are first sons but has been spiritually disabled
Before was when the boy was still an innocent, the after photo was when the good boy has join gang.
Post a Comment
11 comments:
Na tura abi topgel he take dey bleach kwa...he better returned back to before nna
E don smoke ganja scatter brain. Lol
bleachers
Skin bleachers re illiterates, to me...
Lmao... Linda you de look for trouble o
Like seriously?
Is this an achievement???
It's well. t
The only change I could see here (apart from the bleaching skin) is your slippers......
Him don dey smoke weed na.. say no to drugs
FINDING IT DIFFICULT TO HAVE PEACE OF MIND? READ THIS
Guy na bleach u bleach na,dats y.though e fit u but black is beautiful
The now pix looks like those bini agbero who are first sons but has been spiritually disabled
Before was when the boy was still an innocent, the after photo was when the good boy has join gang.
Post a Comment