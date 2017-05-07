 Man shares before and after photos of himself - his before looks better though....lol | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Man shares before and after photos of himself - his before looks better though....lol

Abi, don't you agree?




Posted by at 7/05/2017 04:09:00 pm

11 comments:

Michael Robert said...

Na tura abi topgel he take dey bleach kwa...he better returned back to before nna

5 July 2017 at 16:12
Dupsy B said...

E don smoke ganja scatter brain. Lol

5 July 2017 at 16:13
Manuel Kunmi said...

bleachers

5 July 2017 at 16:16
Obinna Azubuko said...

Skin bleachers re illiterates, to me...

5 July 2017 at 16:16
MUFC said...

Lmao... Linda you de look for trouble o

5 July 2017 at 16:20
Janet Ajao said...

Like seriously?
Is this an achievement???
It's well. t
The only change I could see here (apart from the bleaching skin) is your slippers......

5 July 2017 at 16:29
men said...

Him don dey smoke weed na.. say no to drugs

5 July 2017 at 16:31
Gideon Okorie said...

FINDING IT DIFFICULT TO HAVE PEACE OF MIND? READ THIS

5 July 2017 at 16:43
Anonymous said...

Guy na bleach u bleach na,dats y.though e fit u but black is beautiful

5 July 2017 at 16:43
Anonymous said...

The now pix looks like those bini agbero who are first sons but has been spiritually disabled

5 July 2017 at 16:46
Anonymous said...

Before was when the boy was still an innocent, the after photo was when the good boy has join gang.

5 July 2017 at 16:47

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts