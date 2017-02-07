 Man jailed for 26 years for attacking neighbours with shotgun at point-blank range | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 2 July 2017

Man jailed for 26 years for attacking neighbours with shotgun at point-blank range

19 year old Joshan Addison who shot a man at close range and injured an 11-year-old boy in the process, has been jailed for 26 years. According to the Metropolitan Police, the incident happened in Ilford, when the 22-year-old victim was shot at close range and another 11-year-old boy who was in a nearby play-ground was hit by a stray pellet from the shots which hit him in the cheek.

The culprit was found guilty of attempted murder, wounding and possession of firearm and was sentenced to 26 years imprisonment on Friday, June 30, 2017.
