Magnito signs multi million naira endorsement deal with Gamespay

Magnito, ‘Freshout’ as he is fondly called is not new to the Nigerian Music industry as he has blessed us with a lot of hits over the years, like “if I get money eh”, “which kind Kaka we never see” and he has worked with quite a number of industry giants like Patoranking, Phyno, Tekno and a couple of others
Now that money has come, one can’t help but ask; ‘Is he going to do all he promised to do in his song?’ Although, that’s for him to decide, it’s still a lot of promises to make.
The versatile rapper signed the whooping deal on Wednesday (28th of June, 2017) after an agreement between both parties.
Not only will the rapper henceforth be the face of the fast growing gaming website www.gamespay.com , he is also looking to drop two videos this year, one of which will be sponsored by gamepay.com.
Magnito’s signing and endorsement deal with the company would also bring his fans to ‘get money’ on the platform. That is like giving back to the fans, yeah?
The signing of the deal took place on a yatch by the Lekki Ikoyi seaside and was graced by the presence of Magneto, Temitope Orilua(Chief Operating Officer), Andrew Ameh (Head, Strategy) and the company’s Head, International Finance.
2017 is already looking good for the rapper as he said the endorsement is just the beginning of what he has in plans for 2017. You can also watch the video to his recent hit single ‘LOUD’ here >>
