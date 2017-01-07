Looking for how to engage your teenagers in Lagos this summer?

As parents and guardians, what are your plans to productively engage your young adults and avoid loss of precious time?
The case for investment in the outcome of our young adults particularly utilizing the opportunity that holiday provides (with unstructured and free time) has led to the clamour for fun, strategic, informallearning opportunities that affords the young adults a time to engage in value-driven ventures and activities of interest.
The Teenage phase being likened to gravity, it is much easier to work with it than to work against it and the distractions and influence of social media on the minds of our jewels have not gone unnoticed. Hence, informal settings provides the neededopportunities for our teenagers to make positive connections, unwind, gain personal insights and discuss matters that concern them, them alone guided by youth experts in the most dramatic way.
Such informal opportunitiesif well chosen, will deliver adequate mental and emotional resources needed for them to navigate the labyrinth of the modern globalized world through its rich curriculumproviding impactful rewards for parents, guardians and teenagers alike. The SUMMER ACTION YARD™ (SAY), a teenage workforce readiness initiative is an annual INTENSIVE interactive experience intentionally conceived for our teenagers, engaging and challenging the young vacationists ‘JUST THE WAY THEY LIKE IT’ to take decisive steps. Congregating teenagers from different schools across the world and deploying the SAY Model, it exposes our young adults to workplace choices, age-appropriate, fun-real-world case studies, discussions, games, extracurricular activities, excursions, social undertakings and responsibilities in melodramatic ways as a means of knowledge transfer.
Its grand finale provides the precious moment for parents and children to experience the creativity awakened in the participants of SAY. The SAY Model is supported by the research efforts of Helena Frey Limited and standards of excellence set out by International Youth Foundation (IYF). The SAY™ experience, a defining opportunity, cultivates life and workplace readiness, linking education, vocational and workplace training efforts with the skills and competencies needed for successful work life.
We reckon that once this understanding is made, the practice of them leads to personal mastery and leadership along the way. To our Youth stakeholders: Parents, guardians, institutions, youth sensitive organizations and the larger community, you play a fundamental and essential role,consciously and intentionally “hand holding” our young adults toensure diverse learning opportunities are taken advantage of.
SAY is that platform for our youth stakeholders to “walk the talk” by making their own contributions and investments in the outcome of our future workforce for better economic and world outcome.
SAY™ 2017 will gather teenagers across the country from 17th – 29th July 2017 in Lagos.
