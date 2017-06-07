 Lol. 50 Cents shades Jay Z's 4:44 album advice | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Lol. 50 Cents shades Jay Z's 4:44 album advice

'Agbaya' 50 Cent has joined the list of entertainers who have shaded Jay Z's 4:44 album, lol. He shared the photo above with the caption: "Just so you know where the Money to the ear thing came from. The Original TMT"
8 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

TMT

6 July 2017 at 07:40
Vivian Reginalds said...

YEYE
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

6 July 2017 at 07:43
tsalz said...

Na so

6 July 2017 at 07:44
Esther Norah said...

Lol its good for jayz. The same album where he revealed dat he cheated on his wife, is d same album he is advising his colleagues. More ignoramus will still shade him period

6 July 2017 at 07:46
Manuel Kunmi said...

😂

6 July 2017 at 07:48
oriloye abiodun said...

This 50cent will b farawe Floyd..

6 July 2017 at 07:54
oriloye abiodun said...

Anonymous said...

Lmao... 50 my G

Zzz..keep your opinion to your damn self. YOLO

6 July 2017 at 08:07

