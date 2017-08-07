 Listen to 'Ice Cream' by DJ Ice Cream Ft. Mitch Joez (Prod. by Superb Beats) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 8 July 2017

Listen to 'Ice Cream' by DJ Ice Cream Ft. Mitch Joez (Prod. by Superb Beats)

China based Nigerian DJ Ice Cream born Ojo Kolade James  started disc jockey career since 2006 before he moved to china in 2011. He's presently based in Guangzhou city of China as an international Dj, who involved in many artists show trip visits to china such as, Sisqo, Craig David, oritsefemi, kiss Daniel, Terry G, and Soulja boyz...

KOLADE has worked as a Dj in other big cities in China like Beijing, shenyang, shanghai, jinzhou, Wuhan, Shenzhen and Dongguan just to mention a few.. He developed the love for music growing up listening to different types of songs from blues, soul, Fuji, jazz and indigenous genres, electro music, house music, country music, funk, R&B, pop, disco and hip pop.

Also a bachelor holder in International trade/ economics in Bohai university of china liaoning Jinzhou city...

DJ Ice Cream has joined the trend of other top DJ's worldwide coming out with their own songs as he comes out his first track which he also tilted "icecream "

twiiter handle :( djicecream_01 ) IG ( djicecreamcade )

 Listen here:


Download: https://soundcloud.com/user-270073273/dj-ice-cream-ft-mitch-joez-ice-cream-prod-by-superb-beats
Posted by at 7/08/2017 09:29:00 am

