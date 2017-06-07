 Legendary Nollywood actor, RMD clocks 56 today | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Legendary Nollywood actor, RMD clocks 56 today

Legendary Nollywood actor and showbiz icon, Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrates his 56th birthday.

Popularly known as RMD, he was born on July 6, 1961. He's is a Nigerian actor and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State. In 2005 he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.  

After graduating from the university, Mofe-Damijo took part in a television soap opera in the late 80’s called Ripples. Before then, he had a stint with Concord Newspapers and Metro Magazine as a reporter. Out of Bounds was the first film for which he received a writer/producer credit. 

In 2005 at the maiden edition of the African Movie Academy Awards Mofe-Damijo won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. 

Mofe-Damijo was married to Nigerian journalist/publisher, May Ellen-Ezekiel (MEE). After her death in 1996, Richard Mofe-Damijo married TV personality, Jumobi Adegbesan, who later left TV for the corporate world.

Happy birthday to him!
