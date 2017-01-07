Legendary footballers and celebrities spotted at COPA Coca-Cola Grand Finale

In a tensioned final match, Osun State’s Progress Comprehensive High School boys put up a strong fight against Imo State’s Owerri City College for the trophy and the benefitting Education Trust Fund. In the end, Osun boys pulled an ace from their hat with a narrow victory, with the match ending in a 1-0 score line.
The event took a sport-themed TGIF turn, with the attendance of Folorunsho Coker, Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) representing the Honourable Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Obafela Bank-Olemoh, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education, representing the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode; Adesina Odeyemi, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, representing the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Idiat Oluranti Adebule; Representative of the Minister of Sports, Segun Akintokun; Seyi Akinwunmi, Vice President, Nigerian Football Federation; Mallam Ibrahim Mohammad, Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) President; Ex- International Football players, Jay Jay Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo, Celebrity Football commentators, Charles Anazodo, Moses Praiz, and Aikhoje Ojeikhere; YCEE; Lil Kesh; Soulful songstress, Immaculate, and a host of others
Guests in attendance were excited with the initiative and they had a lot to say on the COPA Coca-Cola Grand Finale and how the initiative is empowering the Nigerian Youth.
The second place winners, Owerri City College, Imo State, also smiled home, although they lost to Osun boys. Each of the players received a scholarship fund of N300, 000 while Government Junior Secondary School, Katsina were also not left out of celebration with each player receiving a scholarship fund of N200, 000.
Need I say more? When it comes to grassroots football, it is clear that COPA Coca-Cola Gives You More!
I respect this two football legends jay jay and papilo they remain the best ever humble ,their football legacy are still existing with them been present to witness their wonderful contribution
