Thursday, 6 July 2017

Leave a comment when you see it

Do you see it?
16 comments:

Esther Norah said...

Thief ole barawo. This looks like acting biko period

6 July 2017 at 07:48
livingstone chibuike said...

hmmm

6 July 2017 at 07:49
Omotayo Alli-Hakeem said...

the guy is stealing from the lady's bag.

6 July 2017 at 07:49
tsalz said...

D dude is checking out d girls bag

6 July 2017 at 07:51
willy said...

Barawo ole thief

6 July 2017 at 07:51
Anonymous said...

Steaking from the lady bag

6 July 2017 at 07:52
willy said...

Barawo ole thief

6 July 2017 at 07:52
gladys bello said...

He is stealing from her bag

6 July 2017 at 07:55
Anonymous said...

Stealing fro her bag!

6 July 2017 at 07:55
Anonymous said...

Stealing from her bag

6 July 2017 at 07:56
idayat Noble said...

The guy is trying to steal from the girl's bag

6 July 2017 at 07:58
chinelo okafor said...

Ole in the Hand Bag! Catch am...

6 July 2017 at 07:58
Anonymous said...

Neither her cake nor her yams but the pick pocket bf. Thank me later :)

6 July 2017 at 08:01
Maxwell Young said...

Me na that ass i see o.. I don't see nothing else

6 July 2017 at 08:03
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

The guy get mind o


... Merited happiness

6 July 2017 at 08:08
Anonymous said...

Gd 4 him....

6 July 2017 at 08:08

