Saturday, 8 July 2017

Lady claims a baby almost drowned in the Lekki flood water

OAP, Temilola Akinmuda, said a baby was almost drowned in the Lekki flood today. According to her tweets, the baby was rescued and has been taken to the hospital. See more of her tweets after the cut...


1 comment:

Chima said...

with the level of water in lekki right now, even a grown man can drown in that water.

Amsterdam and some other Dutch cities are below sea level, yet they don't have flooding. They put some things in place to prevent it, it is not just about drainage anymore, lekki and V.I need a complete overhaul in flood water control.

8 July 2017 at 18:31

