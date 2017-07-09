Older Posts...

Most Read Stories
-
"Your inferiority complex is showing" - OAP Gbemi scolds mainland residents mocking those living on the Island affected by floodwater
-
Out of line? Ivanka Trump pictured sitting on her father's seat with world leaders at G-20 Summit (photos)
-
Nigerians on social media mock Lekki residents over recent flood
-
Crocodile killed after it was spotted in floodwater at Lekki today (photo)
-
What nonsense? Teachers strip their male and female students half naked to flog them for coming late at a public school in Cameroon
-
Whose brothers are these swimming in Lekki flood? Lol (videos)
-
True Blood star Nelson Ellis dies at 39...
-
Former President Jonathan's son in-law Godswill Edward reportedly shot in the head by unknown gunmen
-
"This d**k can make Blac Chyna apologize to Rob," - brags Rapper The Game as he shares +18 photo on IG
-
Photos: Flood takes over parts of Lekki, Lagos Island following heavy downpour in Lagos
-
"F**k Igbo b**ches in America" U.S-based Nigerian artiste, Speed Darlington, lashes out on Instagram
-
You won't believe what Hushpuppi used to look like...as he describes people asking for his source of wealth as 'bastards'