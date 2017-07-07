 Kim K, how can you go jogging with a sports bra like that? (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 7 July 2017

Kim K, how can you go jogging with a sports bra like that? (photos)

Kim went for a walk on Thursday in Fryman Canyon near her Bel Air home wearing a flimsy sports bra that nearly spilled her boobs. She was with her friend Carla DiBello, and her personal trainer, Don-A-Matrix
Udolisa Ugochukwu said...

Nice boobs👀...do you see👀what i see👉

7 July 2017 at 20:53
Emma said...

she did a sex tape where she was completely naked and she has done several photoshoots where her breasts and buttocks were completely bare. what is so shocking

if she wears a filmsy sport bra that has her boobs bouncing all over the place? she is looking for paparazzi photo shots of her.

7 July 2017 at 20:58
Anonymous said...

7 July 2017 at 21:00
Anonymous said...

Linda a porter in madonna university elele was caught with students used pad for rituals...pls help us investigate the school authority is keeping details from us

7 July 2017 at 21:01
Anonymous said...

Na another thing she dey find, na her way nonsense

7 July 2017 at 21:02
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Na her way!

7 July 2017 at 21:02
Anonymous said...

Well toned legs. Love em

7 July 2017 at 21:05
Vivian Reginalds said...

Fake ass bitch
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

7 July 2017 at 21:20
Anonymous said...

After surgery they will come to showcase the work of surgeons. Gullible people will surely fall for this. Squat ko squat ni. We know what exercise can do and what it cant do. Madam don't let your fat transfer shift.

7 July 2017 at 21:21
RareSpecie Z said...

Hoeness streams in her blood.
Will still save the pic n 'pervert' it later.

7 July 2017 at 21:28
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

No be only jogging.

7 July 2017 at 21:42
Junia O said...

And what's ur biz with that Linda? If it's sm1 else ur headline or story will be different.

7 July 2017 at 21:47
Anonymous said...

What's there to cover again? Haven't we seen her nakedness head to toe?

7 July 2017 at 22:01

