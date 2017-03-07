Justin Bieber threw his shoe into a crowd during his performance in Germany, now its on sale for £5,000 on Ebay

Last week, Justin Bieber threw his pair of Kanye West Yeezy Boost 350 V2s sneakers into the crowd at a concert in Frankfurt, Germany.
Now the lucky fan who grabbed the shoes put it up for sale on eBay for 6,550 euros (£5,754).
The eBay seller says he's put the shoe up for auction because he's not a huge "Belieber" and says it should go to someone who is.
According to him, 'through all the media attention people keep asking why we are selling the shoe: We do like Justin and his music but there are people dying to have this shoe and we are just no huge beliebers so it wouldn’t be fair to keep it. Also Part of the profit will be DONATED to a local charity if we sell the shoe. Why not selling it to make someone happy and do something good for other people as well? Selling the ORIGINAL YEEZY that Justin Bieber has worn and has thrown in the crowd at wireless festival in Frankfurt this sunday. We can provide you with more pictures to proof that this is the original one.’
See a video of Bieber throwing the show into the crowd below...
4 comments:
dirty shoe
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Wow!
How was he able to grab both of them? Cus Justin thrown them not once.ismell something fishy
