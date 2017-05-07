Jostpay introduces flexible miner charges

Over the past few months, Bitcoin value increased drastically thereby making it hard for smaller USD/BTC values to be confirmed into the blockchain. The reason for this delay in confirmation was due to the fact that miner charges also increased thereby NOT favoring smaller amount.
For example, for a median transaction of 226 byte; lets say 5$ worth of bitcoins, you will pay up to 1.9$ - 2.01$ as miner fee. This is quite much but this value is very minute when compared with bitcoin.
In the course of this drastic miner increment, jostpay allow her users to select up to 10 different preferred miner fee and confirmation time frame based on how long a user can wait. You can select as low as 0.01$ to send 5$ provided you can wait for as much time as possible. The power is now in your hands!
In case you do not have a bitcoin account yet, you can create a personal bitcoin account here https://jostpay.com/register_p
EDUCATE YOURSELF AND DON’T BE LEFT BEHIND. THE WORLD IS MOVING, JOSTPAY’S SIMPLICITY IS AT ITS PEAK.
Website – https://www.jostpay.com
Blog – https://blog.jostpay.com
We are also very friendly:
Facebook – www.facebook.com/jostpay
Twitter – www.twitter.com/jostpay
Linkedin – www.linkedin.com/company-beta/
Instagram – www.instagram.com/jostpay
No comments:
Post a Comment