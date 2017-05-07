 Join 7 of Nigeria’s best economists, real estate moguls, life coaches, business consultants and mentors at the UACHD Resetssion Seminar | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Join 7 of Nigeria’s best economists, real estate moguls, life coaches, business consultants and mentors at the UACHD Resetssion Seminar

As the recession continues to bite hard in Nigeria, it is quite worrying to know that many are yet to come to understand that it is normal, albeit unpleasant part of any nation’s economy irrespective of its current status. However, this is not an automatic reason for you to be in recession. More so, every problem is a call to new discovery, the result you get is determined by your response to it.

Join 7 of Nigeria’s best economists, real estate moguls, life coaches, business consultants and mentors at the Resetssion Seminar as they reset your mindset to spot new opportunities in recession, prepare for future recession and learn new techniques that will take your business to a greater height.

Speakers: Prof. Charles Soludo, Prof. Pat Utomi, Mr. Uche Ahubelem, Mr. Lanre Olusola, Mrs. Ini Abimbola, Ms. Abimbola Adebakin, Mr. Debo Adejana

Date: 23rd August 2017
Venue: Agip Hall, Muson Center Lagos.
Time: 10:am

Register free via this link: http://uachd.org/apply/resetssion-seminar

Email info@uachd.org or call 0809-180-2557 for more information
Follow us: facebook: facebook.com/uachd
                 Twitter:     twitter.com/@UACHDlive
1 comment:

Adetola Odukoya said...

This is great for me to get a few pointers and consolidate with mine being a real estate enterpreneur na.

5 July 2017 at 12:15

