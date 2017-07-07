 Jigawa State Government declare Friday as work free day to conduct special prayers for President Buhari | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 7 July 2017

Jigawa State Government declare Friday as work free day to conduct special prayers for President Buhari

The Jigawa State Government has declared Friday, 7th July, as work free day in the state.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Directorate of Establishment Matters, Office of the State Head of Civil Service, Musa Muhammad Diginsa.


The statement disclosed that the State Executive Council at its sitting on Wednesday, 5th July,  approved that Friday, be declared as work free day, in order to allow public servants join other citizens of the State to conduct special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari for the Almighty Allah to grant him quick recovery and also grant Jannatul Firdausi to late Danmasanin Kano, Alhaji (Dr.) Yusuf Maitama Sule.
