Jeweler claims that Blac Chyna tried to use Rob Kardashian's credit card for a $300k purchase without his permission
Popular LA Jeweler Ben Baller said some days ago that Blac Chyna tried to charge $300k worth of jewelry on Rob's card without his permission which is fraud. Someone also gave more details. See that after the cut...
Chyna a bloodie hoe.... Every reasonable man should avoid her abeg, babe lacks sense....
I said it when they started dating. Black china looks like a thief
this is the same woman that has been insisting that rob kardashian beat her in-front of her
child, king cairo. when would rob kardashian wake and realize that he has to leave her because she is bad news in every way, smh, i wonder why his sisters didn't stop him from getting entangled with her.
Rob Na Foolish goat. .
I just sorry 4 his Life..
