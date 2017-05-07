Jeremy Meeks posts photos of him playing doting dad with his sons after cheating on his wife with British heiress

The Meeks family had the spotlight turned on them when model Jeremy 33, was caught on camera getting intimate with Chloe, 26, on a Turkish yacht following a trip to Dusseldorf in Germany.
Fans blasted him for cheating on his 38-year-old wife and mother of his two sons but he and Chloe seemed unperturbed as they documented the trip on their respective social media accounts, especially Chloe who shared a photo of her with Meeks and his manager with the caption: "Just the Beginning... We appreciate all the love and the hate".
After the weekend dalliance, Meek returned home to California to spend Fourth of July with his sons. He shared a photo of them to his Instagram account with the caption: "Happy 4th of July from me and my boys!!!"
They looked happy, but noticeably absent in the shot was his wife and mother of the boys. Melissa had her three children (2 with Meeks and 1 from a previous relationship) with her earlier that day but left to her elder sister's house later on Tuesday evening. She shared a photo of both of them together on her Instagram page with the caption, "Happy 4th everyone! #meandmysis".
Just a day before, Melissa's sister, Michelle, told Dailymail that she was aware of her brother-in-law's affair with Green but said she "doesn't care at all" about the billionaire heiress. She has been comforting her younger sister at her home since Jeremy and Chloe's photos surfaced. Melissa, on her part, was too upset to speak as she left for work on Monday but later changed her mind as she made her way home from work. She said that she is still "legally married" to Jeremy. Melissa stood by her man when he served a 27-month sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Mendota after being arrested for gang activity in June 2014, and it seems she intends to keep standing by him in spite of his infidelity.
