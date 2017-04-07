Janet Jackson's estranged husband is all smiles as he cradles their baby son on a walk with his nanny

Accompanying the Qatari executive director was a black woman believed to be the child's nanny. Janet was nowhere in sight and that's no surprise, considering they are currently in the process of getting a divorce.
Janet's representative earlier revealed that the 51-year-old singer has hired help at home and her husband has been with her through it all.
Wissam seemed pretty hands-on with his child and held on to baby Eissa all the time, refusing to release him to the nanny. The nanny followed closely behind, carrying the baby's bag.
More photos below.
