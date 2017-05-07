Introducing BlueBic, cloud-based K-12 School Management Software that’s simple, intuitive and affordable

Introducing BlueBic School Management Software, a modern and affordable alternative to the expensive, complicated, and fragmented Student Information System currently in use by primary and secondary schools. BlueBic consolidates all features necessary for running a modern school into one simple, intuitive and secure cloud-based system that minimizes busywork and improves efficiency. Saving educators’ time and giving them better visibility into student learning and progress.
BlueBic offers an extensive range of features, some of which include: student information, gradebook, report card, attendance tracking and reporting, school calendar, fees management, SMS messaging, emergency notifications, assessment and homework management, parent and student portal, online fee payments. New features are also released every month based on educator feedback and school’s evolving needs.
As a cloud-based system, BlueBic school software requires no installation, specialized hardware, maintenance, or IT specialist. The system is designed to ensure a smooth set up process that gets schools up and running in a few minutes. All you need is a web enabled device like a mobile phone, tablet, or PC.
BlueBic is free for the first term of use, and our well trained support team provide hands-on training and 24/7 support, to ensure your use of BlueBic is smooth and pleasant.
To learn more about BlueBic, Nigeria’s best school management software, or request a free 4 months trial, visit www.bluebic.com.
Keep Learning.
