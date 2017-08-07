 Indian Immigration officers breaking into homes of Nigerians and arresting them for deportation (Photos/video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 8 July 2017

Indian Immigration officers breaking into homes of Nigerians and arresting them for deportation (Photos/video)

There are reports that Foreigner Regional Registration Offices (FRRO) in Delhi, is clamping down on Africans including Nigerians who do not have valid documents. Below is a report posted by...Onyeoma na Bombay:


"Immigration officers(FRRO)  in India have been going to house to house in New Delhi breaking all Nigerian peoples houses arresting to deport them. In a city of 3000 Nigerians residing they want to deport 5000 Nigerian back to their country what do you think, means they don't want Nigerians  in there country anymore, since yesterday these have been reported to Nigeria embassy but they're not taking any action, many Indians stays in Nigeria over 1 million Indians in Nigeria have no papers share this until our stupid ambassador here takes action, please share until it reaches those in power to help your brothers here".
 
Posted by at 7/08/2017 03:46:00 am

