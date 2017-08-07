"Immigration officers(FRRO) in India have been going to house to house in New Delhi breaking all Nigerian peoples houses arresting to deport them. In a city of 3000 Nigerians residing they want to deport 5000 Nigerian back to their country what do you think, means they don't want Nigerians in there country anymore, since yesterday these have been reported to Nigeria embassy but they're not taking any action, many Indians stays in Nigeria over 1 million Indians in Nigeria have no papers share this until our stupid ambassador here takes action, please share until it reaches those in power to help your brothers here".
Saturday, 8 July 2017
Indian Immigration officers breaking into homes of Nigerians and arresting them for deportation (Photos/video)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/08/2017 03:46:00 am
