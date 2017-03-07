"Despite known challenges that we face, the Commission has recorded 113 convictions in the past 6 months across the zonal offices in the country. This was made possible by contributions and support we enjoy from people like you. We will not fail to bring to book those who have stolen our commonwealth and who thrive in destabilizing our anti-corruption initiatives. I will not relent. I will fight for the interest of our citizens and our children's future"; Magu said.
Monday, 3 July 2017
In 6 Months, EFCC secured 113 Convictions - Magu
