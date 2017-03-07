 In 6 Months, EFCC secured 113 Convictions - Magu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

In 6 Months, EFCC secured 113 Convictions - Magu

Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu disclosed on Friday, June 30, 2017 that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recorded 113 convictions in six months from its operations nationwide. According to Magu, corruption is the greatest threat to Nigeria and her development.

"Despite known challenges that we face, the Commission has recorded 113 convictions in the past 6 months across the zonal offices in the country. This was made possible by contributions and support we enjoy from people like you. We will not fail to bring to book those who have stolen our commonwealth and who thrive in destabilizing our anti-corruption initiatives. I will not relent. I will fight for the interest of our citizens and our children's future"; Magu said.
