'I'm not Nigerian; I'm British' - Chi Onwurah, MP

The Labour Party politician stated this at the 2017 Caine Prize for African Literature ceremony held yesterday night in London.
According to Nigerian journalist and writer, Molara Wood, when told of Abike Dabiri-Erewa's congratulatory letter, she said:
"I am not Nigerian; I am British"
Last month, Abike Dabiri, the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora released a congratulatory letter addressed to the Chinyelu Onwurah and 6 other British-Nigerians elected to the UK parliament.According to her, "this electoral victory shows that Nigerians excel anywhere in the world."
