Wednesday, 5 July 2017

If he proposes like this, what will you say?

Dear ladies, Yes or No?
7/05/2017 02:44:00 pm

ogadinma godwin said...

No

5 July 2017 at 14:45
RareSpecie Z said...

Lol.
Creative tho.

5 July 2017 at 14:57
Anonymous said...

Lol. If i love him why not? Id say yes after laughing my ass out.

5 July 2017 at 15:00
9ja Parrot said...

Anyhow, na yes. Make he sha propose. Even, na me go ask am to come do introdokowa.

5 July 2017 at 15:04
nony bright said...

Lol... Itz ok ..he z getting engaged to a chic

5 July 2017 at 15:05
Merci Collet said...

I will ooooo. Its really a huge depeparture from the common way of proposing

5 July 2017 at 15:08
Anonymous said...

All things being equal....yes definitely!

5 July 2017 at 15:10
Chris Obi said...

No!! But then what do I know; I'm a guy lol

5 July 2017 at 15:11
Anonymous said...

Is this man in Ogboni?

5 July 2017 at 15:13
Stephn'ad said...

Gross...

5 July 2017 at 15:15
Manuel Kunmi said...

lol

5 July 2017 at 15:16
Anonymous said...

Yes baby yes baby yes baby yes baby yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes.

5 July 2017 at 15:20
Amykable said...

Its a Capital NO to me
What kind of scary chicken toes are that.

5 July 2017 at 15:21
Anonymous said...

Blood of Jesus so it is me you want to use for money rituals abi....hell no lol

5 July 2017 at 15:28
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

No! So disgusting.

5 July 2017 at 15:29
Charles Osuji said...

Lol.lol.na run oo.the guy is creepy oo

5 July 2017 at 15:29

