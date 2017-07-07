 I will become Nigeria’s president through divine intervention - Ayo Fayose says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 7 July 2017

I will become Nigeria’s president through divine intervention - Ayo Fayose says

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, says he would become Nigeria's President through divine intervention. Speaking at the 13th convocation lecture of the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City today, Fayose said he is the man to watch in this generation.
"It is carnality that makes you look at me and think I cannot be president. I am the man to watch in this generation. I surely will become the president. Something has to give way for you to manifest,” he said
6 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

In your next life so dream on!

7 July 2017 at 21:48
Vivian Reginalds said...

Talk is cheap
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

7 July 2017 at 21:48
Morlan said...

what an interesting read fayose is too blessed to be curse. he said sometimes in 2016 that whosoever wants to put him in jail come 2018 that such a one will

not live to see that day. fayose is a Prophet no doubt. His prophecies so far has since come to pass. politics at its best. always using any means possible to get the attention of the masses.

7 July 2017 at 21:48
RareSpecie Z said...

Dumb Fuck

7 July 2017 at 21:53
Olabothey Alhani said...

hunhun orisirisi....

7 July 2017 at 21:53
Mr 47 said...

or you mean Biafran President???

7 July 2017 at 22:01

