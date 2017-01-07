“My post on Instagram about my wife having twins was a prophecy from Olowogbogboro. Nathaniel Bassey came online and he had the prophecy, so I just tapped into it. If you look at my tweet, you would see what I wrote, I said I heard this news where he gave a big testimony, he gathered people around to pray for my wife and he said that he had a vision that she would have twins and that he will be invited to the naming ceremony next year. I received the good news and I pray it comes to pass.”
Saturday, 1 July 2017
"I was only tapping into the prophesy' JJC Skills denies he's expecting twins with wife, Funke Akindele
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/01/2017 10:48:00 am
