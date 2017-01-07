 "I was only tapping into the prophesy' JJC Skills denies he's expecting twins with wife, Funke Akindele | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 1 July 2017

"I was only tapping into the prophesy' JJC Skills denies he's expecting twins with wife, Funke Akindele

Last weekend, music star JJC Skillz caused a frenzy on social media after he insinuated that he and his wife, actress Funke Akindele are expecting  twins. He's now denying reports she's pregnant. In a interview with Punch, JJC said he was only tapping into the prophecy. He said;
“My post on Instagram about my wife having twins was a prophecy from Olowogbogboro. Nathaniel Bassey came online and he had the prophecy, so I just tapped into it. If you look at my tweet, you would see what I wrote, I said I heard this news where he gave a big testimony, he gathered people around to pray for my wife and he said that he had a vision that she would have twins and that he will be invited to the naming ceremony next year. I received the good news and I pray it comes to pass.”
