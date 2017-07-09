Older Posts...

A pregnant Ghanaian teenage mother who lost her virginity at the age of 11 has revealed that she sleeps with 15 men a day to support herself, her child and the unborn baby.

According to Afia Nyarko, she went into prostitution after the man who impregnated her denied responsibility, leaving her to her fate.

?I have been forced to go into prostitution because the man who impregnated me decided not to take care of us again. I have been doing this for the past years to survive? she said.

In an interview with the host of Wiase Mu Nsem, Kofi Gyimah Ankoana, on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, Afia who welcomed her first child in 2015 after losing her virginity at the age of eleven, said she wants to learn a trade but can't achieve that at the moment since she's pregnant again.

?I want to get a decent job so I can take care of myself and child but as I?m speaking with you I am pregnant again and can?t do anything now? she cried. Afia, however, blamed her mother for her current predicament because ?she also got pregnant and did not know the man who impregnated her?

The young lady out of anger said she cursed her mother and she drove her from the house.





Afia is, therefore, appealing to family members to help beg her mother so she can return home.