'I prefer to discuss feminism with "mothers" or "married women" who have seen it all' - Nigerian twitter user says
A Nigerian man who believes Feminism is a body of
confusion, shared this via his twitter account. He however insists that
he'll rather discuss it only with mothers or married women who have seen
it all, not single ladies below or above 30 years old.
4 comments:
On point
Pls, you have female uber drivers in USA
Who cares what he thinks?? like seriously.... These are the thoughts of a typical myopic man
They only want beneficial equal rights. Most of those screaming for equality will say they only want a richer or taller man. It is not true equality. I see where he's coming from.
Post a Comment