 'I prefer to discuss feminism with "mothers" or "married women" who have seen it all' - Nigerian twitter user says

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

'I prefer to discuss feminism with "mothers" or "married women" who have seen it all' - Nigerian twitter user says

A Nigerian man who believes Feminism is a body of confusion, shared this via his twitter account. He however insists that he'll rather discuss it only with mothers or married women who have seen it all, not single ladies below or above 30 years old.
 

4 comments:

victor kelvin said...

On point

5 July 2017 at 12:05
Anonymous said...

Pls, you have female uber drivers in USA

5 July 2017 at 12:09
Women Rule said...

Who cares what he thinks?? like seriously.... These are the thoughts of a typical myopic man

5 July 2017 at 12:24
James said...

They only want beneficial equal rights. Most of those screaming for equality will say they only want a richer or taller man. It is not true equality. I see where he's coming from.

5 July 2017 at 12:27

