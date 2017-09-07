"I may have lost a leg but I gained a new life" Nigerian woman writes as she marks her birthday

A courageous Nigerian woman, Ufuoma Osera on Friday celebrated her birthday with an inspirational post.
Taking to her Instagram, Ufuoma, who lost a leg in an accident wrote:
"I've never really been a "birthday" kind of girl Iv always kind of taken my birthdays for granted cos im like there will be another one next year . Looking back now at this picture I did not know what was going on around me I was in a battle for my life did not think I will make it it to see this particular birthday so I just want to climb or in my case hop up to the highest mountain and scream ITS MY BIRTHDAY THANK YOU JESUS. I may have lost a leg but I gained a new life a better one a sweeter one , one that money can't buy I am happier than I've ever been I am healthy and grounded in the knowledge that God loves me he kept his promise . I am so thankful to be here I am thankful for my family and friends
Hbd to her....
I love this lady.ufoma thats the spirit girl.stay driven , encouraged and motivated no matter what dont let anything stop you .God bless you.
Ok, now what do you want us to do? fry beans.maybe she was travelling to go and meet a married man.sorry o, learn to stay on your lane in your next life
thank God for ur life darling...many more yrs in good health
Thank God for your life and happy birthday.the is your strength
Happy birthday
she survived cancer hence the need to be thankful for the breath of a new life without the
hassles of thoughts of death or infirmity. i am so happy for you. I believe she has stared death in the face and walked away with just a leg lost. Such an experience can only lead to strong resolves, knowing how frail this life can be.
Happy Birthday Beautiful.
Happy birthday dear
