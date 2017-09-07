 "I may have lost a leg but I gained a new life" Nigerian woman writes as she marks her birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 9 July 2017

"I may have lost a leg but I gained a new life" Nigerian woman writes as she marks her birthday

A courageous Nigerian woman, Ufuoma Osera on Friday celebrated her birthday with an inspirational post. Taking to her Instagram, Ufuoma, who lost a leg in an accident wrote:


"I've never really been a "birthday" kind of girl Iv always kind of taken my birthdays for granted cos im like there will be another one next year . Looking back now at this picture I did not know what was going on around me I was in a battle for my life did not think I will make it it to see this particular birthday so I just want to climb or in my case hop up to the highest mountain and scream ITS MY BIRTHDAY THANK YOU JESUS. I may have lost a leg but I gained a new life a better one a sweeter one , one that money can't buy I am happier than I've ever been I am healthy and grounded in the knowledge that God loves me he kept his promise . I am so thankful to be here I am thankful for my family and friends
Posted by at 7/09/2017 10:35:00 am

9 comments:

EDWIN edDREAMZ CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...

Hbd to her....

9 July 2017 at 11:33
Adetola Odukoya said...

I love this lady.ufoma thats the spirit girl.stay driven , encouraged and motivated no matter what dont let anything stop you .God bless you.

9 July 2017 at 11:40
Ogwologwo said...

Ok, now what do you want us to do? fry beans.maybe she was travelling to go and meet a married man.sorry o, learn to stay on your lane in your next life

9 July 2017 at 11:46
uniquechic said...

thank God for ur life darling...many more yrs in good health

9 July 2017 at 11:47
Anonymous said...

Thank God for your life and happy birthday.the is your strength

9 July 2017 at 12:10
Cornelius Chukwu said...

Happy birthday

9 July 2017 at 12:12
Wale said...

she survived cancer hence the need to be thankful for the breath of a new life without the

get a bigger penis using penis exercises. click here

hassles of thoughts of death or infirmity. i am so happy for you. I believe she has stared death in the face and walked away with just a leg lost. Such an experience can only lead to strong resolves, knowing how frail this life can be.

9 July 2017 at 12:16
Oghenetega said...

Happy Birthday Beautiful.

9 July 2017 at 12:20
confidence essien said...

Happy birthday dear

9 July 2017 at 12:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts