I masturbate twice a week to get rid of sperm stuck - Ghanaian singer, Wanlov the Kubolor

Controversial Ghanaian singer, Wanlov the Kubolor, has revealed he can't go a week without sex but if he has no woman around him he satisfies himself by masturbating.
According to him, when he becomes horny and has no woman around, he resorts to masturbation in order to release the sperm out of his system so he can become ‘free’ to be able to sleep.
Wanlov made the rare disclosure when he appeared on the ‘Adwen’ show on e.TV Ghana where he equally said his sperm would get spoilt if they are in his system for too long.
“Once in a while, it is good to masturbate. As for me once in a week or twice in a week if I don’t have sex I will masturbate in order to release the sperm so that it does not get spoilt in me. Instead of going to lie to a girl before I can sleep with her, I will rather masturbate.”
The 36-year old musician who's born to a Ghanaian father and Romanian mother is widely known for his explicit songs and sharing of his nude photos.
