I made more money when I was fat than when I became slim – comedienne, Lepacious Bose says

Bose disclosed this when she spoke at the news conference to mark the 2nd anniversary of Herbal Pro’s flagship product, EZ Slim and the Unveiling of Nigeria’s First Online Health and Wellness Newsletter in Lagos.
She said:
”I was obese for 25-years. I was never happy being fat and I had health challenges like my thyroids were aggravating. I was depressed for two years. I was not menstruating. I was so emotional and each time I visited the hospital, they will ask me to go and lose weight. Though, I was making a lot of money because it was easy cracking jokes about my being fat. Now that I am slimming down, I do not make so much money anymore. Above all, my weight loss has been an incredible journey and I am proud of the progress I have made and I don’t intend to stop. I am also proud of the fact that my weight loss is an inspiration to others. I am happier, healthier and more confident thanks to EZ Slim product. Presently, I am now a size 16. Two years ago, I was obese with a weight of 198kg.”
4 comments:
You look a whole lot better. Think you should begin to look for some side hustle, more than one, even, if looking this good hv affected your purse as a comedian.
Which kin ez, ez paid you to deceive us lol anyway you look good, just change career
To be healthy is a greater wealth than money
Pls forget about the money. You look absolutely stunning now
