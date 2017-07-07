'I have told my members to kill Obasanjo and his lineage should anything happen to me' - IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Obasanjo reportedly said this when he spoke during the launch of the biography of the late Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari at the International Conference Center in Abuja.
Obasanjo advised that should the secession campaign by Kanu succeed, Nigeria might just have a repeat of the 1966 coup.
Reacting to Obasanjo's state, Kanu who was speaking to some elders at his residence in Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State, said
“I remember Obasanjo calling us names. They said we must eliminate Kanu and for those words coming out from his mouth, he is going to die. I told Obasanjo that I have given instructions to IPOB should anything happen to me. Everything that comes from Obasanjo’s lineage will die the same day at the same time. It is a standing instruction to IPOB. Wherever they are, we will kill them ourselves at the same time, the same day, 12 noon, wherever we find them all over the world. I am not like anything they have seen before” Kanu boasted.
