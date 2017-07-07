 'I have told my members to kill Obasanjo and his lineage should anything happen to me' - IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 7 July 2017

'I have told my members to kill Obasanjo and his lineage should anything happen to me' - IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has reportedly vowed to kill former President Olusegun Obasanjo if anything happens to him. According to Sahara Reporters, the IPOB leader's threat comes a day after the former President advised Nigerians to work towards ensuring that Kanu does not succeed in his struggle for the creation of Biafra.

Obasanjo reportedly said this when he spoke during the launch of the biography of the late Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari at the International Conference Center in Abuja.


Obasanjo advised that should the secession campaign by Kanu succeed, Nigeria might just have a repeat of the 1966 coup.

Reacting to Obasanjo's state, Kanu who was speaking to some elders at his residence in Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State, said
“I remember Obasanjo calling us names. They said we must eliminate Kanu and for those words coming out from his mouth, he is going to die. I told Obasanjo that I have given instructions to IPOB should anything happen to me. Everything that comes from Obasanjo’s lineage will die the same day at the same time. It is a standing instruction to IPOB. Wherever they are, we will kill them ourselves at the same time, the same day, 12 noon, wherever we find them all over the world. I am not like anything they have seen before” Kanu boasted.
Posted by at 7/07/2017 08:58:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts