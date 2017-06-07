"I am a gay man without the physical act" Emma Stone's ex Andrew Garfield admits he's open to the possibility of a same-sex relationship

The 33-year-old actor discussed his own sexuality, during the Q&A panel and said that he is not ruling out a relationship with men.
"I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that’s all", he said, as reported by the Gay Times on Monday.
He added: "Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well."
Later he said: "As far as I know, I am not a gay man."
In the play, centred around two couples, Andrew plays the role of a gay man who is struggling with the AIDS virus. This causes him to split with his partner, played by James McArdle. Andrew confessed that he was at first hesitant to take on the role but he eventually found it fulfilling and said it was "the most fulfilling creative experience I’ll ever hope to have". He said he relented when the play's writer, Tony Kushner, personally asked him to take it on.
"I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?" he said about his initial doubt.
Andrew disclosed what he did to prepare for the role. He said he and his friends would have marathon sessions watching RuPaul's Drag Race.
"My only time off during rehearsals - every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru," he added.
