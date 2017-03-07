Hushpuppi is back with a word for his haters

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
🙌🙌🙌
Hushpuppi
the guy no get wahala, make e dey enjoy himself, all na vanity
This Ape 👹👹👹👹👹👹
Guy, your life sucks.
*SIGH*
Bose juke box, yellow label veuve clicquot,gucci T's !!!!How well are your family doing? Show us pics of your father, mother and siblings.
The least he could do in this rant is to quote the line right. That last line is from "Power Circle" by Maybach Music Group and it goes thus: "...tell my haters, say fuck 'em; they know already but fuck 'em...tell 'em with a middle finger and a chopper [gun]..."
YEYE MAN-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
All I can see is the BOSE sound like mini box
Boss you rock,chairman! look for their baes and fuck them silly because that's what Naija girls are all about, give them cash and they will even fuck you on their matrimonial bed. Those trolling you are shit boss.They be forming celebrities but behind they are fucking ritualists, some even used their parents for money and firm, we know who they are boss
Please use that money to fix your face and obese body. Monkey of life
Post a Comment
12 comments:
🙌🙌🙌
Hushpuppi
the guy no get wahala, make e dey enjoy himself, all na vanity
This Ape 👹👹👹👹👹👹
Guy, your life sucks.
*SIGH*
Bose juke box, yellow label veuve clicquot,gucci T's !!!!
How well are your family doing? Show us pics of your father, mother and siblings.
The least he could do in this rant is to quote the line right. That last line is from "Power Circle" by Maybach Music Group and it goes thus: "...tell my haters, say fuck 'em; they know already but fuck 'em...tell 'em with a middle finger and a chopper [gun]..."
YEYE MAN
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
All I can see is the BOSE sound like mini box
Boss you rock,chairman! look for their baes and fuck them silly because that's what Naija girls are all about, give them cash and they will even fuck you on their matrimonial bed. Those trolling you are shit boss.They be forming celebrities but behind they are fucking ritualists, some even used their parents for money and firm, we know who they are boss
Please use that money to fix your face and obese body. Monkey of life
Post a Comment