Monday, 3 July 2017

Hushpuppi claps back at a twitter user reminding EFCC to investigate his source of wealth

Kcee sparked off a conversation on twitter after asking the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the source of Hushpuppi's wealth and a lot of people are apparently eager to see it happen, especially the twitter user above. Hushpuppi clapped back at the user.
Posted by at 7/03/2017 06:26:00 am

13 comments:

MUFC said...

Oh my

3 July 2017 at 08:05
hrm paul said...

Awww hush pupppi is reallu barking at haters.Truth be told wat does he do for a living

3 July 2017 at 08:06
Anonymous said...

This guy is onuku

3 July 2017 at 08:13
Anonymous said...

I love Hush puppy reply to the useless guy. Na me talk am. Come and beat me in my house

3 July 2017 at 08:20
Anonymous said...

Honestly some people poverty levels needs to be investigated. Nice one hush puppy

3 July 2017 at 08:21
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Homosexual cow ,just the same way you investigated your poverty before you allowed cursed fellows like you ram your asshole....faggot!

3 July 2017 at 08:25
Anonymous said...

Hahaha, good for the fool, kcee na idiot, emoney the drug lord, king of money laundering, if hushpupi is fraudulent, e money na him grand father

3 July 2017 at 08:29
Quincy rex said...

Savage hahahahahaha..

3 July 2017 at 08:33
Anonymous said...

For now, hush pupppi is the face of crime, until his source of wealth is revealed to us Nigerians. I think EFCC should investigate him, for the sake of all sane young hustling and dreaming Nigerians online.

3 July 2017 at 08:45
Anonymous said...

What do yahoo-boys do for a living? Where does EMoney make all his money from?

Y'all wanted to eat Falz raw on twitter when he spoke against glorifying fraud and all in the name of yahoo-yahoo, but now y'all think Hushbingo has to be investingated.
See the confusion in ur minds? See the double standards? See the holier than though mentality?

3 July 2017 at 08:50
Peter Chris said...

Bro you are lucky you are saying this on blog go to apapa and ask about e money . Only his boys will comot your head

3 July 2017 at 08:53

