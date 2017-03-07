Hushpuppi claps back at a twitter user reminding EFCC to investigate his source of wealth

Kcee sparked off a conversation on twitter after asking the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the source of Hushpuppi's wealth and a lot of people are apparently eager to see it happen, especially the twitter user above. Hushpuppi clapped back at the user.
Oh my
Awww hush pupppi is reallu barking at haters.Truth be told wat does he do for a living
This guy is onuku
I love Hush puppy reply to the useless guy. Na me talk am. Come and beat me in my house
Honestly some people poverty levels needs to be investigated. Nice one hush puppy
Homosexual cow ,just the same way you investigated your poverty before you allowed cursed fellows like you ram your asshole....faggot!
Hahaha, good for the fool, kcee na idiot, emoney the drug lord, king of money laundering, if hushpupi is fraudulent, e money na him grand father
Savage hahahahahaha..
For now, hush pupppi is the face of crime, until his source of wealth is revealed to us Nigerians. I think EFCC should investigate him, for the sake of all sane young hustling and dreaming Nigerians online.
What do yahoo-boys do for a living? Where does EMoney make all his money from?
Y'all wanted to eat Falz raw on twitter when he spoke against glorifying fraud and all in the name of yahoo-yahoo, but now y'all think Hushbingo has to be investingated.
See the confusion in ur minds? See the double standards? See the holier than though mentality?
Bro you are lucky you are saying this on blog go to apapa and ask about e money . Only his boys will comot your head
