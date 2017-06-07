Human trafficker arrested at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos; one victim rescued

The PVOT who is in her early twenties and hails from Edo State was however, rescued and being counselled by officials of the Agency.
The arrest and rescue were done during a joint random profiling operations carried out at the MMIA between Wednesday June 28 and Thursday by NAPTIP-Joint Border Task Force (NAPTIP-JBTF) operatives, mentors and the United Kingdom border Police.
In the operations which lasted over 7 hours on the 2 days, targeted Airlines included Emirate heading to Dubai, Turkish Air heading to Istanbul, Egypt Air heading to Cairo; Ethiopian Airline heading to Addis Ababa; Qatar Ailine heading to Doha; Rwand Air heading to Kigali and another Emirate Air heading to Dubai.
During the operation, passengers were randomly profiled on the floor of the departure hall at the check-in counters. It was in one of such checks that the PVOT was intercepted on the Emirate Airline counter checking in to travel to Dubai while the suspect facilitating her movement was arrested.
While the suspect is presently answering question from NAPTIP investigators at its facility in Lagos, the victim has been sent to the shelter for adequate care.
