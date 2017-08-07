Human Ken Doll on the verge of losing his nose after so many plastic surgeries (photos)

Human ken doll, Rodrigo Alves could lose his nose if he attempts another surgery, a plastic surgeon recently warned him. Dr Paul Nassif, star of E!'s reality show Botched told him during consultation that his nose could turn black, die and fall off if he attempts one more surgery because he has undergone three rhinoplasties in one year. Dr Nassif told him;
"The issue is that what we call the soft tissue envelope—that's the
skin. By you having three surgeries in a period of 12 to 15 months,
destroyed your tissue. The skin's no good.""Your nose on the inside you
have no airway and it's short, so this is all scarred together. And
since you just had surgery three months ago, it's going to scar down
more. It's in a healing phase.""If you try to insult your skin one more
time now while it's healing, there's a high possibility that if you let
one of these doctors touch your nose now, this will turn black and then
die and fall off,"
Dr. Nassif later told the E! cameras
"His nostrils are so small, and after what he's gone through with the MRSA, this is probably one of the worst results and complications that I've seen in my entire career"
No comments:
Post a Comment