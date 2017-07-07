How a mum's childhood hugs with her dad may have caused cancer that killed her decades later

Mrs Macgregor, from Willington, Connecticut in the US first noticed something was wrong when she had difficulty catching her breath after exercising.
Her heartbroken husband, Dave, has spoken of his devastation at having his wife "snatched early". He said his late wife was very fit and they could not understand what caused her cancer until the coroner informed them that her cancer was most likely caused by her being in contact with asbestos, probably through contact with her dad.
Mr Macgregor, 66, told the Derby Telegraph: "The children are absolutely devastated, they've lost their mother, they've lost a friend, the grandchildren have lost their nana and I've lost my wife. It's absolutely gutting and nobody can understand why she got it - she was probably the fittest one of us all. It was really hard losing her and, after a lot of digging into her work background, we couldn't come up with any answers to that.
Mr Macgregor said he was angry and felt let down by the Government for allowing asbestos to be used in the construction of buildings. But he said his lawyers were unable to trace the asbestos exposure back to any particular business so he cannot claim compensation.
He added: "Money doesn't bring my wife back. "I feel like she has been snatched away from me and I would like to hold somebody accountable, but I can't."
Mr Macgregor spoke out ahead of Action Mesothelioma Day on Friday – a national campaign which aims to raise awareness of asbestos exposure
