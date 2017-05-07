House of Reps to summon ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, over Malabu deal

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee probing the alleged corruption, malpractices and breach of
process in the award of OPL 245, Razak Atunwa, said the committee would be writing to Jonathan so he can appear before them to clear his name.
The committee chairman said they have conducted extensive investigation into the OPL 245 fraud and was coming close to the end of their investigations, hence the need to give Jonathan a fair hearing since his name was mentioned in the matter.
A statement by the committee noted that it took account of the following facts:
(i) Mr Jonathan was the President at the material time the Ministers brokered the deal that led to the allegation of $1bn diversion of funds;
(ii) Mr Jonathan’s name features in the proceedings initiated by the Public Prosecutor of Milan in Italy;
(iii) A U.K. Court Judgment in relation to an application to return part of the money being restrained, castigated the Jonathan Administration as not having acted in the best interest of Nigeria in relation to the ‘deal’;
(iv) The Attorney-General of the Federation at the material time, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has recently instituted proceedings in court wherein he pleads that all his actions were as instructed by former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Accordingly, pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution, the Committee has decided to request that former President Goodluck Jonathan give evidence as to his role in the matter. The statement added that the Secretariat will write to the former president asking for his response and submissions.
