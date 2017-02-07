 Hot Felon, Jeremy Meeks leaves wife for Top Shop billionaire heiress Chloe Green | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 2 July 2017

Hot Felon, Jeremy Meeks leaves wife for Top Shop billionaire heiress Chloe Green

Hot felon, Jeremy Meeks who has become one of the most sort after model in the Industry after serving his jail term, now seems to be in a new relationship with billionaire heiress, Chloe Green. The married father-of-two stole hearts all over the world when his mugshot went viral in 2014 and he was subsequently dubbed  'world's hottest felon'. Well, it seems the fame has gotten to him as it seems like he has now abandoned his wife Melissa Meeks to be with Chloe Green.


Chloe is the heiress/daughter of Sir Philip Green's who owns the £3.8bn Arcadia group fashion group, which includes British retail stores Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Burton, Evans and Dorothy Perkins.
The Topshop heiress was pictured getting intimate with married Meeks aboard a 180ft superyacht, as they cruised the Mediterranean off Turkey.

The former gang member was convicted of possessing a semi-automatic pistol and was jailed for two years. He was released from prison in 2016 saying that he had found God, before quickly securing a six-figure modelling job. 



His wife has been leaving cryptic messages on her IG page, talking about betrayal and love. Below are photos of Jeremy and his wife Melissa.

In one post, she wrote: Real Eyes Realize Real Lies 💋👑


9 comments:

Anonymous said...

Dat is a man, he didn't deserve you

2 July 2017 at 07:44
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Men

2 July 2017 at 07:58
Anonymous said...

Meeeennnnnnn!!
I fear you people more than the devil.
You don't put things into consideration when a new chick is on board.

2 July 2017 at 07:59
Asoge Atelier said...

Two insecure souls. A hot physical shot with fame but no money and a stupid silver spoon fed girl with money but no media recognition

Insecurity is sometimes hard to pull out of people with low confidence and they sometime seek for it in wrong places

2 July 2017 at 08:00
Andre Cooper said...

Lol @ "fame has gotten to his head"


Finally, a man does something females have been doing for centuries and y'all can't take the heat? Get over it already!


Lame move tho if you ask me.

2 July 2017 at 08:09
Anonymous said...

Respect Brother. Tell them. The average chick has, will and shall continue to do the same

2 July 2017 at 08:19
donald obi said...

There! Spoke my mind entirely

2 July 2017 at 08:20
Anonymous said...

Actually its men who have been doing this for years and no one should be surprised. Men get a little money and dump the woman who stood by them when they still struggling. I'm so happy women have finally woken up and are no longer sticking it out with poor idiots who'll dump them when things get better. Women are smarter now. Women now want already rich men. Kikikikiki.

2 July 2017 at 08:21
Ceasermua said...

Why can't he divorce and marry peacefully.

2 July 2017 at 08:23

