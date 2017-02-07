Hot Felon, Jeremy Meeks leaves wife for Top Shop billionaire heiress Chloe Green

Hot felon, Jeremy Meeks who has become one of the most sort after model in the Industry after serving his jail term, now seems to be in a new relationship with billionaire heiress, Chloe Green. The married father-of-two stole hearts all over the world when his mugshot went viral in 2014 and he was subsequently dubbed 'world's hottest felon'. Well, it seems the fame has gotten to him as it seems like he has now abandoned his wife Melissa Meeks to be with Chloe Green.
The Topshop heiress was pictured getting intimate with married Meeks aboard a 180ft superyacht, as they cruised the Mediterranean off Turkey.
His wife has been leaving cryptic messages on her IG page, talking about betrayal and love. Below are photos of Jeremy and his wife Melissa.
9 comments:
Dat is a man, he didn't deserve you
Men
Meeeennnnnnn!!
I fear you people more than the devil.
You don't put things into consideration when a new chick is on board.
Two insecure souls. A hot physical shot with fame but no money and a stupid silver spoon fed girl with money but no media recognition
Insecurity is sometimes hard to pull out of people with low confidence and they sometime seek for it in wrong places
Lol @ "fame has gotten to his head"
Finally, a man does something females have been doing for centuries and y'all can't take the heat? Get over it already!
Lame move tho if you ask me.
Respect Brother. Tell them. The average chick has, will and shall continue to do the same
There! Spoke my mind entirely
Actually its men who have been doing this for years and no one should be surprised. Men get a little money and dump the woman who stood by them when they still struggling. I'm so happy women have finally woken up and are no longer sticking it out with poor idiots who'll dump them when things get better. Women are smarter now. Women now want already rich men. Kikikikiki.
Why can't he divorce and marry peacefully.
