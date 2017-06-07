 Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks is confronted by his angy wife as he returns home for first time since kissing billionaire heiress Chloe Green | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks is confronted by his angy wife as he returns home for first time since kissing billionaire heiress Chloe Green

Jeremy Meeks, a convicted criminal who became famous after his mugshot went viral on the internet, returned home to face his betrayed wife Melissa at their California home after photos hit the internet of him kissing and making out billionaire heiress Chloe Green aboard a $145,000-a-week yacht off Turkey last week.

Meeks was pictured arriving at the $317,000 home he shares with Melissa, and their three children, and they were seen arguing on the doorstep as she seemed reluctant to allow him back in. See more photos after the cut...


