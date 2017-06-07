Meeks was pictured arriving at the $317,000 home he shares with Melissa, and their three children, and they were seen arguing on the doorstep as she seemed reluctant to allow him back in. See more photos after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 6 July 2017
Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks is confronted by his angy wife as he returns home for first time since kissing billionaire heiress Chloe Green
Meeks was pictured arriving at the $317,000 home he shares with Melissa, and their three children, and they were seen arguing on the doorstep as she seemed reluctant to allow him back in. See more photos after the cut...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/06/2017 10:40:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
K
But they are drinking .
Post a Comment