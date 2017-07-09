Older Posts...

Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Hormone Expert, Alisa Vitti Says 3pm Is The Best Time To Have Sex During The Day

According to hormone expert, Alisa Vitti, 'as human beings, hormones have huge implications on our sex life, as well as the feelings we experience afterward.  But then, these hormones fluctuate throughout the day, such that at some point, they peak, and at other times, they reduce in production.  Therefore, synchronizing your hormones with your partner?s could lead you to achieving more enjoyable sex than ever'.
Vitti tells DailyMail that the best time to have sex is  3 p.m. She goes on to say, for women, this is when the hormone cortisol, peaks, and brings with it energy and alertness. 
At the same time, men have high levels of oestrogen, which makes them more emotionally present during sex.

Good sex is hard to beat. It can be both orgasmic and intimate, and leave you feeling fulfilled both physically and emotionally.

The key to satisfying sex is for partners to find a way to synchronize their urges.
by Linda Ikeji at 09/07/2017 4:34 AM
