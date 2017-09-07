Hmmm, someone leaks naked photos of Wonder Woman...wanna see? Lol

Gal Gadot is the biggest female blockbuster actress of 2017 - so far - as her movie Wonder Woman has grossed over $700million. This weekend, someone leaked an old naked modeling pics of the former Miss Greece who is now married with two children. See the photos here
and here
8 comments:
Am seriously crushing on this lady, i dont know, may be because she looks like my eternal crush....
Whaoh! Those boobs are gorgeous, unlike naija girls, these days you can't even differentiate between a girl and married woman here, sagged breasts everywhere
Nawaa.
she would use it to increase her popularity like kim kardashian. after all the whole keeping
get a bigger penis using penis exercises. click here
up with the kardashian tv show is an off-shoot of the sex tape that she had with ray j and her boobs are not impressive at all. it is more like a small A cup that most men don't really drool at.
😍😍😍whoever did this had promoted her more... See natural beauty
It's no Big deal...
Atleast she's looking Hot than ever..
Bad belle ppl everywhere.
Of what benefit will it bring to me?
Nothing new.
Post a Comment