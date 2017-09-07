 Hmmm, someone leaks naked photos of Wonder Woman...wanna see? Lol | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 9 July 2017

Hmmm, someone leaks naked photos of Wonder Woman...wanna see? Lol

Gal Gadot is the biggest female blockbuster actress of 2017 - so far - as her movie Wonder Woman has grossed over $700million. This weekend, someone leaked an old naked modeling pics of the former Miss Greece who is now married with two children. See the photos here and here
Posted by at 7/09/2017 10:32:00 am

8 comments:

EDWIN edDREAMZ CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...

Am seriously crushing on this lady, i dont know, may be because she looks like my eternal crush....

9 July 2017 at 11:34
Ogwologwo said...

Whaoh! Those boobs are gorgeous, unlike naija girls, these days you can't even differentiate between a girl and married woman here, sagged breasts everywhere

9 July 2017 at 11:53
Ike Louisa said...

Nawaa.

9 July 2017 at 12:01
Dele said...

she would use it to increase her popularity like kim kardashian. after all the whole keeping

get a bigger penis using penis exercises. click here

up with the kardashian tv show is an off-shoot of the sex tape that she had with ray j and her boobs are not impressive at all. it is more like a small A cup that most men don't really drool at.

9 July 2017 at 12:20
Gabriel Ede said...

😍😍😍whoever did this had promoted her more... See natural beauty

9 July 2017 at 12:21
Oghenetega said...

It's no Big deal...
Atleast she's looking Hot than ever..
Bad belle ppl everywhere.

9 July 2017 at 12:24
Anonymous said...

Of what benefit will it bring to me?

9 July 2017 at 12:34
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Nothing new.

9 July 2017 at 12:39

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts