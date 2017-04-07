Hilarious! Mad man nearly beats up pastor during deliverance

When the deliverance started, it seemed all the man wanted was to be left alone and as the deliverance progressed, the man kept moving away from the pastor but the pastor wouldn't let him be and kept going back to him to push his bible in his face.
The pastor went after him, saying: "Take it. Take it. In Jesus mighty name." he added: "Jesus Christ is your father. Who is your father?"
At this point, the man had had enough and challenged the pastor. "You, who is your mother?"
The man tried to walk away again but the pastor went after him and the mad man attacked. As they wrestled each other to the ground, the villagers can be heard laughing in the background. It is not clear where or when the video was shot but it was just posted on social media today and is fast going viral.
2 comments:
Clearly this pastor needs more of the anointing. lol
