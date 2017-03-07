'I have no regrets because I feel like everything happened the way it was supposed to happen for me to get to where I am now because if I did not get married, perhaps I’d be that girl who will always wonder what it felt like to be married to him. He’s a great guy, we’re just not great people for each other'. Watch the full interview after the cut....
'He’s a great guy, we’re just not great people for each other' - Toke Makinwa speaks on failed marriage
