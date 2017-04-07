Heartless mom dumps her newborn baby in a pit latrine just minutes after she had the child (Photo)

Maria Chepterit, a fuel station attendant in Kenya has admitted in a Kapenguria court that she dumped her newborn baby in a pit latrine to die.
The newborn child was pulled out alive from the pit latrine on Wednesday in Murkwijit village located at the Kapenguria constituency in West Pokot County.
Neighbours were said to have rescued the boy after they heard his cries at night and rushed him to the Kapenguria County Hospital.
According to Nairobi News, Chepterit is said to have given birth unassisted at around 2am on Wednesday and dumped the baby in the pit latrine afterward.
She was later arrested and charged with concealing a birth contrary to Section 227 of the Penal Code.
The mother of four pleaded guilty before Resident Magistrate Phoebe Kulecho and asked for leniency when she appeared before the Magistrate Court on Thursday
According to her, she committed the act after quarreling with her husband, who had claimed that he was not responsible for the pregnancy.
The court ruled that she will remain in custody awaiting sentencing.
