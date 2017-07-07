HE Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa and Ben Murray-Bruce Have an Evening With Theresa May

Former Vice President, HE Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, on Wednesday (July 5, 2017), spent an evening with British PM, Theresa May at the Conservative Party's summer Party. With him were his wife, HE Dr. Jamila Atiku Abubakar and the founder of the Silverbird Entertainment Group and Senator representing Bayelsa East, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.
The Waziri also got to meet with members of the Theresa May cabinet including Dr Liam Fox, Secretary of state for international trade and Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
Waziri Atiku Abubakar has consistently been at the fore front of promoting free enterprise in Nigeria an idea shared by the Conservative government of Theresa May which provided common ground in their discussions at the event.

