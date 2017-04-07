 Half-naked woman is filmed dangling from electric cables above street in China after lover's wife arrived home earlier than expected | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Half-naked woman is filmed dangling from electric cables above street in China after lover's wife arrived home earlier than expected

A woman was filmed dangling from electric cables above a street in China after her lover's wife reportedly arrived home earlier than expected. In the disturbing clip, the scantily-clad woman can be seen hanging dangerously upside down, with only one leg entwined with the cable.


As she dangled, a crowd gathered in the street below her and took photos with their phones. Several men stepped forward to help her down. A ladder can be seen in the shot, but the problem seemed to be how to get it close enough to the woman. Unverified sources say the woman fell or jumped out of a window after she and her lover were surprised by the return of his wife.

Liveleak shared the video with the caption: "Wife came home earlier than expected."

See the distressing video below...

