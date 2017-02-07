 Gunmen abduct principal’s wife in Bayelsa | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 2 July 2017

Gunmen abduct principal’s wife in Bayelsa

The wife of the Principal of Gbanrainowei Grammar School, Okolobiri, Bayelsa State, Mr. Moron Pereowei, Mrs Edith Pereowei, has been abducted by unknown gunmen at their residence in Azikoro Village, Yenagoa local government area of the state.
According to reports, the 12-man gang stormed the home of the principal, gaining access by smashing the building window. They first gained access into the room of Mrs Pereowei's younger brother, whom they held at gunpoint and used to lure the couple out of their room.

The gunmen shot their victim on the leg before whisking her away.

Her family is yet to receive any word from her abductors. Meanwhile the state police command says it is working towards the safe return of the victim.
Posted by at 7/02/2017 05:38:00 am

1 comment:

Alloy Chikezie said...

I pray nothing happens to her, that she's returned to her family hale and hearty.

2 July 2017 at 06:53

