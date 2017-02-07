Gunmen abduct principal’s wife in Bayelsa

According to reports, the 12-man gang stormed the home of the principal, gaining access by smashing the building window. They first gained access into the room of Mrs Pereowei's younger brother, whom they held at gunpoint and used to lure the couple out of their room.
The gunmen shot their victim on the leg before whisking her away.
Her family is yet to receive any word from her abductors. Meanwhile the state police command says it is working towards the safe return of the victim.
I pray nothing happens to her, that she's returned to her family hale and hearty.
